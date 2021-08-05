Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

Shares of ADPT stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,450. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,238.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $147,308.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,595 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.