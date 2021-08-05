Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADUS. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $80.32 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after acquiring an additional 116,460 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 56.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 6.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

