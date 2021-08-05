AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 246.80 ($3.22). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 246.80 ($3.22), with a volume of 9,878 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £61.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 278.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

AdEPT Technology Group Company Profile (LON:ADT)

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

