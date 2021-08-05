Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Hits New 12-Month High at $632.33

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $632.33 and last traded at $631.40, with a volume of 53554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $625.68.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $575.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

