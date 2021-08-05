Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Short Interest Up 19.9% in July

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $29,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $9,000,265.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 165,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 68,284 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $36.98 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

