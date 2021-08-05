Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $90.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.28.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.