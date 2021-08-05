Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
AVIFY opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Advanced Info Service Public has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $6.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.39.
Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile
Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.