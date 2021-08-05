Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AVIFY opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Advanced Info Service Public has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $6.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

