Advisory Services Network LLC Has $750,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 100.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.