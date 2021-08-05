Advisory Services Network LLC Has $793,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,754,000 after purchasing an additional 111,262 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,032,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,943,000 after buying an additional 23,318 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,843,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,568,000 after buying an additional 52,128 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,078,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,312,000 after buying an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 920,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,608,000 after buying an additional 19,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $122.49 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $128.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.56.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

