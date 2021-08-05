Advisory Services Network LLC Has $801,000 Stock Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 2,141.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,675 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 500,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 730,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $8,533,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,324,439 shares of company stock valued at $32,572,853. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CLNE stock opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.24. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLNE. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

