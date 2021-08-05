Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,870 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $120,380,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,739 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,168 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $38,505,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,234,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $414,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,660.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,412,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,385,161. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

FNF opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.92.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 26.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

