Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 7,462 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,462 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 50.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after buying an additional 7,881,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $287,980,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 9,982.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,467,000 after buying an additional 5,310,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 19,216.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,292,000 after buying an additional 2,669,486 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

NYSE CARR opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.60. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

