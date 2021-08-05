Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 999 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.7% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.62.

CHTR opened at $770.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $711.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $771.87. The firm has a market cap of $145.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

