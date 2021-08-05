Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Short Interest Up 18.5% in July

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.0 days.

Shares of AEDFF stock opened at $145.07 on Thursday. Aedifica has a 1 year low of $121.35 and a 1 year high of $145.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.06.

Aedifica Company Profile

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

