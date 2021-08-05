Aegis Boosts UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Price Target to $27.00

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Aegis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Aegis’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on UMH. B. Riley upped their target price on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Shares of UMH traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,263. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. UMH Properties has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $24.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders bought 143 shares of company stock worth $3,011 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,981,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,158,000 after purchasing an additional 67,840 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,781,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after acquiring an additional 59,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 49.8% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,803,000 after acquiring an additional 469,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 63,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.