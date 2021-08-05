Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.30.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AERI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.