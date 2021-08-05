AerSale (ASLE) to Release Earnings on Friday

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect AerSale to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10. AerSale has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AerSale stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of AerSale worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

