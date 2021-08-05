Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Downgraded to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was downgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $68.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.18.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The business had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Affirm will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,127,000. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

