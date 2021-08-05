Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $24.86 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.