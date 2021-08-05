AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Update

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 989,100 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 695,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 346.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 44,362 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 40.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 452,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,017,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 121,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 3.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.40.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $131.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.46. AGCO has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.