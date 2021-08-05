AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.500-$9.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.30 billion-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.72 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $131.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.46. AGCO has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. Analysts expect that AGCO will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $2,950,200.00. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

