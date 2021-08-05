ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

AGESY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC raised ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ageas SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

ageas SA/NV stock opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.96.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

