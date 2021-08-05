Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,580,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 25,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

AGEN stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. Agenus has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

