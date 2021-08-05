Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives $5.51 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.51.
Several research firms have recently commented on AGRX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
In other Agile Therapeutics news, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 26,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,012.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,306 shares in the company, valued at $238,013.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 116,200 shares of company stock worth $146,212 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AGRX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. 13,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.36.
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.
Agile Therapeutics Company Profile
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
