Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives $5.51 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.51.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGRX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 26,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,012.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,306 shares in the company, valued at $238,013.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 116,200 shares of company stock worth $146,212 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 134,999 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 933,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 162,023 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $798,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 166.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 372,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 232,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 121,537 shares in the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGRX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. 13,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.36.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

