agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53. agilon health has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). Analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at $1,156,000. Northwestern University purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at $45,130,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at $2,284,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at $2,113,000.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

