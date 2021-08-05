agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.74 EPS

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports. agilon health updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE AGL traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.33. The stock had a trading volume of 287,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,491. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.53. agilon health has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $44.83.

Get agilon health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.