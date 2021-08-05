Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Get Agree Realty alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADC. Mizuho cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.66.

NYSE ADC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.31. 3,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,300. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.32. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Agree Realty by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.