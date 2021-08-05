Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 23,561 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,268 shares of company stock worth $7,113,698 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $112.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.98. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

