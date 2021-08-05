Akropolis Market Capitalization Reaches $78.68 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $78.68 million and $17.98 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00060892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $357.26 or 0.00935146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00095826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00043875 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,126,730,140 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

