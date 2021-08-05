Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.20

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.20 and last traded at C$10.17, with a volume of 388855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGI. TD Securities dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Alamos Gold to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$14.25 price target on Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

