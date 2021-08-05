Alaska Permanent Capital Management Grows Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 257.3% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,995.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHM stock remained flat at $$49.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,491. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

