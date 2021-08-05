Alastair Hugh Lowell Kilgour Buys 50,000 Shares of Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI) Stock

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI) insider Alastair Hugh Lowell Kilgour purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($22,863.86).

LON:MIRI remained flat at $GBX 35 ($0.46) during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 93,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,688. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.71 million and a PE ratio of -8.33. Mirriad Advertising plc has a 52-week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 15.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 45.90.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Mirriad Advertising from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 44 ($0.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Mirriad Advertising plc, a video technology company, provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts products, signage formats, or videos into content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Singapore, and India.

