Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues Earnings Results

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

ALB stock traded up $11.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.62. 2,501,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $226.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their target price on Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. upped their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

