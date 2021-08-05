Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

ACI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

ACI traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.99. 8,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $23.49.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 12.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

