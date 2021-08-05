Alchemix (ALCX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.37 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for approximately $383.29 or 0.00935409 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Alchemix has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemix has a market cap of $108.73 million and $6.37 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00058598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00016553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.99 or 0.00905407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00096595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00043019 BTC.

About Alchemix

ALCX is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

