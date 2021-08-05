Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Tops $0.0391 on Top Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 938.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $117.93 million and $226.12 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.79 or 0.00300063 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00133974 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00162719 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00009149 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003693 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,016,739,268 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

