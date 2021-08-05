Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%.

Shares of Alector stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,029. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.05. Alector has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $43.32.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $1,119,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,861,741.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $115,523.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,984 over the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alector currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

