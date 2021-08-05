Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1706 dividend. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.44%.

AQN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

