Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 96,402 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.89. 125,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,027,816. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.29. The company has a market capitalization of $538.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.81.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.