Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BABA. Truist reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $282.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $303.10.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA opened at $200.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.29. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 176.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.