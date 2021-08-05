Alison Bauerlein Sells 8,235 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $658,882.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alison Bauerlein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Alison Bauerlein sold 1,397 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $112,221.01.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $722,592.64.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $82.26 on Thursday. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -373.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 9,920.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after buying an additional 753,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,805,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Inogen by 51.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,183,000 after buying an additional 241,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inogen by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,077,000 after buying an additional 135,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Inogen by 56.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 280,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after buying an additional 101,720 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

