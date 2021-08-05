Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALGM. William Blair assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

NASDAQ ALGM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.87. 14,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,580. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.94. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Brown sold 26,250 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $699,037.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $149,654.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,675,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,394,463.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,269 shares of company stock worth $13,134,485 over the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

