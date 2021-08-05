ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of ALLETE stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,996. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

