Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.58. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.500-$2.640 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.47. 1,208,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,244. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $60.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

