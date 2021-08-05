Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.95. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,040. The stock has a market cap of $469.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

