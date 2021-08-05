Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.95. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,040. The stock has a market cap of $469.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

