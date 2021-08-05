Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Raised to $234.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $234.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALNY. Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $183.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.62. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $186.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.25% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The company had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.67) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $1,219,075.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,233 shares of company stock worth $8,503,785. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

