Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,225 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,801,000 after purchasing an additional 41,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.48.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $217.42 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $211.10 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.66. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

