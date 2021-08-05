Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,374 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. KGI Securities started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $186.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.60.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

