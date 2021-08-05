Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Trims Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

