Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 23.64%.

Alpha Pro Tech stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,173. The company has a market capitalization of $114.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of -1.62. Alpha Pro Tech has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $21.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director Donna Millar sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $134,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,285,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,531.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David R. Garcia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $41,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

